Winnebago County Fair returns July 15-18 with its first carnival in decades

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Winnebago County Fair in Thompson returns on July 15-18 with carnival rides for the first time in more than 20 years and its first-ever monster truck racing event.
“We had everything planned for last year with the exception of monster truck racing,” Winnebago County Fair Board President Tom Thompson said. “So, it really is a fair two years in the making. We also put up a shelter house that will be utilized at the fair for the first time.”
Thompson cited other improvements, including a large sand box that was constructed to complement three stainless steel sand diggers for kids and “adults who are kids at heart.”
The crow’s nest and announcers stand in the grandstand has also been revamped in preparation for the nationwide monster truck racing league premier starting at 4 p.m. on July 18. In between the monster truck classes, a lawn mower derby will be held.
An expanded demolition derby with a new tuff trucks class will begin at 7 p.m. on June 17. Tickets will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12.
Next Generation Shows, an Iowa based, family-run carnival, will be on hand for all four days of the fair. Carnival tickets may be purchased in advance at a reduced cost of $16 for a strip of 22 tickets. Tickets will cost $1 apiece at the fair, with 2-4 tickets required for individual rides.
Pre-sale carnival tickets are available at Main Street Market in Buffalo Center, Dave's 66 in Lake Mills, and TSB bank, Hair Designs, or Farmers Coop Association in Forest City.
“We’ll also have a great line-up of grounds entertainment, most of which is free,” Thompson said. “The entire entertainment schedule is new other than Johnny Holm returning for the second year and (chainsaw artist) Doyle Carving Niche for the 4th year.”
Holm drew a large crowd at the 2019 county fair. He is scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight on June 15 opening night. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12. Younger children are free.
The opening act – Brothers Walker – begins at 7 p.m. and is free. The twin brothers gained fame on NBC’s “The Voice” talent competition. Brothers Walker will return to the grandstand for a free-will offering encore concert on June 16 following a 7 p.m. free show by local singer Morgan Kahler-Kuecker.
“That night we will also try out our knockerball package with inflatable arena,” Thompson said. “If you don't know what knockerball is, it is bubble soccer where people get in a plastic bubble and run into each other.”
Persons in the knockerball bubbles will attempt to reach the goals on either end of the inflatable arena to score.
This year’s fair will also feature the Great Lakes Timber Show (eight shows), Critter Close-ups (three shows), a mini-tractor pull, Zoops balloon fun, an axe-throwing booth, and some free food, including burgers and watermelon.
Closing day of the fair (June 18) will include a 1:30 p.m. fair parade. Winnebago County ISU Extension Director Ashley Throne said that around 3 p.m. (following the parade), a reptile and amphibian discovery zoo will be in its Kid’s Corner for a show, followed by safe touching of the animals.
“All week we will have a ‘Kid’s Corner’ in the 4-H building,” Throne said. “Crafts will be out on Thursday and Friday for families to come by and create on their own. On Saturday, we will have a special activity led by Taylor Nelson with American Family Life Insurance from 1-4 p.m.”
A highlight of the extension events at the fair will be the 2021 Little Miss competition on July 15. Girls ages 6-8 that are preregistered will gather at the 4-H building for crafts and fun. They will then gather on the open stage to receive awards. The Winnebago County Fair Queen coronation will follow the Little Miss competition.
Other extension events will include 2:30 p.m. July 16 working exhibits, educational presentations, and Share-the-Fun projects, and a 4-H clothing show in the 4-H Building at 6 p.m. on July 17.
At 11:30 on July 15, Clover Kids will have the opportunity to meet with a judge and talk about their project(s). Clover Kids are youth in grades K-3 who are invited to showcase projects they completed at home or in school. Earlier on July 15, 4-H and FFA students will meet with judges to go over their projects. Judges will give them a ribbon based on their work and consider projects for the State Fair.
The 4-H gardening exhibits are scheduled to be entered by 9:30 a.m. on July 15 with judging to follow. A full range of livestock and other animal shows is also planned through the first three days, including a horses, sheep, goats, beef and dairy cows, lambs, swine, poultry, and rabbits in the 4-H/FFA barns.
Fair schedule of events
(subject to change)
Thursday, July 15 - 6-9 a.m.: Livestock Exhibits in Place; 8-9:30 am: Entry of 4-H Gardening Exhibits; 9:30 a.m.: Judging of 4-H Gardening Exhibits; 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m: Judging of Home Economics and SMA Exhibits; 11:30 a.m.: Clover Kids Judging; 3 p.m.: 4-H & FFA horse show; 4-7 p.m.: Ag Learning Center open; 5 p.m. to close: Carnival; 5-7 p.m.: Open Garden Show Entries; 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Open Art/Craft Show Entries; 6 p.m.: Little Miss Competition in New Shelter House, following Little Miss Fair Queen Coronation.
Grandstand - TBD: Titanium Lunchbox Food Truck; 6:30 p.m.: Beer Garden opens; 7 p.m.: Brothers Walker Concert; 9 p.m. to midnight: Johnny Holm Band ($15 Adults, $10 age 5 - 12, 4 and under free).
Friday, July 16 - 9:30 a.m.: Pen of 3 Beef Judging, 10 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Beef/Dairy Show; 10 a.m. to noon: Doyle Carving Niche-Chainsaw Artist; 2 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Sheep/Goat Show; 2:30 p.m.: Working Exhibits, Education Presentations, and Share the Fun; 3-5 p.m.: Doyle Carving Niche-Chainsaw Artist; 4 p.m. to close: Carnival; 4-7 p.m.: Ag Learning Center open; 5 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Open Bucket Calf/Bottle Lamb Show; 3:45-8 p.m.: (three shows) Critter Close-ups (free grounds show); 5, 6 and 7 p.m.: (three shows) Great Lakes Timber Show (free show by school house).
Grandstand - 5 p.m.: Axe Throwing Booth; 6:30 p.m.: Beer Garden Opens; TBA: Knockerball; 7 p.m.: Morgan Kahler-Kuecker (featuring a local talent) and encore performance by Brothers Walker (free will offering).
Saturday, July 17 - 8 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Swine Show, 10 a.m. to noon: Doyle Carving Niche-Chainsaw Artist; 12:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show; 2-10 p.m.: Axe Throwing Booth; 2-7 p.m.: (three Shows) Great Lakes Timber Show; 3-5 p.m.: Doyle Carving Niche-Chainsaw Artist; 3 p.m.: to close: Carnival; 3-6:30 p.m.: Mini Tractor Pull—New Shelter House (free show); 3-7 p.m.: Ag Learning Center open; 4 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Poultry Show; 5 p.m.: Sanctioned Pedal Pull Sponsored by WCTA; 6 p.m.: 4-H Clothing Style Show; 6:30 p.m.: Parade of livestock champions.
Grandstand - 6:30 p.m.: Beer Garden opens; 7 p.m.: Demo Derby and Tuff Trucks ($15 Adults, $10 age 5 - 12, 4 and under free).
Sunday, July 18 - 8 a.m.: Horse Show- Games; 1 p.m.: Zoops Balloon Art; 1:30 p.m.: Fair Parade; 2:30 p.m: Sherriff K-9 demonstration by Yeira; 2:30 p.m.: Free watermelon sponsored by Farmers Trust & Savings Bank; 2:30 p.m.: Free burger feed sponsored by Winnebago County Farm Bureau; 2 and 3 p.m.: Great Lakes Timber Show; 2 p.m. to close: Carnival; 2:30-7 p.m.: Ag Learning Center open; TBD: Axe Throwing Booth; 3 p.m.: 4H and FFA Ribbon Auction; Auction for renting fairgrounds buildings; 5:30 p.m.: Pictures of State Fair Winners in Home EC & SMA; 6 p.m.: Release of Exhibits.
Grandstand - 3:30 p.m.: Beer Garden opens; 4 p.m.: Monster Truck Racing League, Lawnmower Derby ($15 Adults, $10 age 5 - 12, 4 and under free).
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.