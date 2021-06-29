Winnebago County Fair returns July 15-18 with its first carnival in decades

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Winnebago County Fair in Thompson returns on July 15-18 with carnival rides for the first time in more than 20 years and its first-ever monster truck racing event.

“We had everything planned for last year with the exception of monster truck racing,” Winnebago County Fair Board President Tom Thompson said. “So, it really is a fair two years in the making. We also put up a shelter house that will be utilized at the fair for the first time.”

Thompson cited other improvements, including a large sand box that was constructed to complement three stainless steel sand diggers for kids and “adults who are kids at heart.”

The crow’s nest and announcers stand in the grandstand has also been revamped in preparation for the nationwide monster truck racing league premier starting at 4 p.m. on July 18. In between the monster truck classes, a lawn mower derby will be held.

An expanded demolition derby with a new tuff trucks class will begin at 7 p.m. on June 17. Tickets will cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12.