Winnebago County Fair Queen crown is passed between 'best friends forever'

Joslynne Plath of Forest City was crowned 2022 Winnebago County Fair Queen by 2021 fair queen and best friend, Madison Branstad of Leland, on July 14.

Both young women will be seniors at Forest City High School this fall.

“We’ve been best friends forever,” Branstad said. “I was like, hey, you should run, you’d be great at it and then she won.”

Plath is the daughter of Sarah and Patrick Bailey. She is the granddaughter of Sandy and Carl Wagner, who posed for family photos with her following her crowning.

“Maddie Branstad is my best friend,” said Plath, estimating their friendship is at least 14 years. “We decided this would be a great experience for me.”

Like Branstad in the past year, Plath will represent Winnebago County at the Iowa State Fair later this summer.

“I got to meet a lot of new people at the fair and walking around the state fair,” said Branstad while providing her advice. “You meet all the different contestants and realize how different everyone is across the state.”

Branstad said she really enjoyed working with the kids at the bottle calf show. She urged the new queen to “have fun and talk to everyone.” She is the daughter of Andrew and Keniesa Branstad.

Makenna Anderson of Forest City was this year’s fair queen runner-up. She is the daughter of Brian Anderson and Angie Cramer. She too will be a senior at FCHS this fall. She said that friends encouraged her to run for Winnebago County Fair Queen.

Immediately after the queen crowning, Anderson said that even if “it was out of my comfort zone,” it was definitely a great experience.

In her public comments before the queen announcement, Anderson’s suggestions for the state fair included having good walking shoes, enjoying the food, and maintaining a great attitude when dealing with the long lines.

Second runner-up in this year’s fair competition was Olivia Walton of Lake Mills, who said she’d wear boots to the state fair and have a camera handy to capture pictures and memories.

Little Miss and Mister contest

One of the largest group of contestants in recent years competed for Winnebago County Extension’s Little Miss fair contest, preceding the fair queen coronation. The local Extension office also held the county fair’s first-ever Little Mister contest in conjunction with Little Miss.

“Boys have never had anything like this here,” said Kelsey Kirschbaum, Winnebago County ISU Extension summer intern who oversaw this year’s event. “It’s a way to provide more diversity and gender equality.”

Abbie Askildson, 9, of Lake Mills was crowned as 2022 Little Miss Overall. Bailey Newton, 9, of Buffalo Center was name Little Miss Runner-up.

“It feels pretty good, I’ve never won it before,” said Askildson, noting that although it was her first time competing for the title at the county fair, she had tried it twice in Lake Mills. “I was surprised.”

Rhett Porter, 5, of Buffalo Center was crowned as Little Mister Overall. Brycen Askildson, 8, of Lake Mills was named Little Mister Runner-up.

“It’s good,” Rhett said. “Mommy and Daddy told me I could do it if I wanted and I said ‘yes.’”

This year’s other Little Miss contestants included Esther Van Hove, 6, of Thompson; Josie Ray, 7, of Thompson; Lilly Bracky, 7, of Lake Mills; Shelby Murra, 6, of Buffalo Center; Addy Bracky, 5, of Lake Mills; Lyndsey Oldenkamp, 7, of Buffalo Center; Amy Charlson, 6, of Leland; Mackenzie Willmert, 7, of Buffalo Center; Teryn Branstad, 8, of Forest City; Tristyn Branstad, 5, of Forest City; Sadie Haugen, 6, of Buffalo Center; Kolby Wubben, 8, of Buffalo Center; Kaya Wubben, 5, of Buffalo Center; Nora Porter, 8, of Buffalo Center; Tessa Holland, 8, of Buffalo Center; Stella Gonzalez, 5, of Thompson; Finley Swanson, 5, of Forest City; Elyse Zrostlik, 7, of Forest City; Amelia Price, 9, of Buffalo Center; Haylie Nelson, 7, of Scarville; and Quinn Christianson, 8, of Thompson.

This year’s other Little Mister contestants included Joey Murra, 7, of Buffalo Center and Beau Holland, 5, of Buffalo Center.

“I enjoy just being around these kids,” said Kirschbaum, who is an FFA member and has been in 4-H. “We all share some of the same interests. “Seeing everybody’s little personalities (ages 5-9) is pretty fun. We have like 27 kids this year.”

Kirschbaum also noted a change in this year’s contest judging. Only one of three judges, Katelin Adams, was from Winnebago County.

“Past fair queens have done it before,” she said. “A couple of Madison Branstad’s relatives were competing, so she thought it could be a conflict of interests to do it. So, we got two girls from Garner, who ran for Hancock County and have been involved in the fair there. I thought it would be a good experience for them and everyone. They don’t know all the kids here, so I also thought it would be fairer.”

She said the judging actually occurs in the 4-H building when Extension staff is preparing them for the big event.

“When they come here, we spend time with them and the judges kind of see how they interact,” Kirschbaum said.