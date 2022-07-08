Winnebago County Fair opens July 14 with new Cycle Circus grandstand act

The Winnebago County Fair returns July 14-17 at the Thompson Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will feature a new grandstand act, Johnny Rocket's Cycle Circus Live.

The new addition is the largest freestyle motocross entertainment show of its kind in the world today. The show will features high tech pyrotechnics, music, and lighting along with world champions of freestyle led by daredevil Johnny Rocket, as well as the Daredevil Divas.

“The 2022 fair comes on the heels of a great fair in 2021 and as promised, we are coming back with a bigger and better line up,” Winnebago County Fair Board President Tom Thompson said. “Saturday night we’ll bring back our most popular event from last year, Tuff Trucks, and we will have two monster trucks going freestyle on the track for a night of non-stop action.”

Fair goers may arrive early at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday for a meet-and-greet party with the drivers. There will be no extra charge with paid admission.

“Sunday night will be the always popular demolition derby and some more FMX action by Cycle Circus,” Thompson said. “Our goal this year is no gaps in the action.”

There will also be entertainment provided on the fairgrounds, highlighted by the High Flying Pages. They'll take to the air on the flying trapeze with an act that spans generations. The Page's also race motorcycles inside a steel "Globe of Death." They'll be performing each day of the fair.

The Little Miss competition will precede the Queen coronation on the first night of the fair. Exhibits will open the first morning with judging competitions getting into full swing in the 4-H building.

“The most important part of the fair is the youth and their projects,” Thompson said.

Friday through Sunday, the Piano Juggler will also perform. Saturday highlights will include a Summer Bash barrel racing event in the horse arena, Critter Close-ups, a mechanical bull, and a mini-tractor pull. Sunday is the Mobile Racing Challenge with RC car racing. There will be inflatables for kids, including an inflatable obstacle course that is good for all ages, according to Thompson.

The fair parade is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a free burger feed and free watermelon. A parade of livestock champions will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For a full fair schedule and ticket information, visit winnebagocoiowafair.com. A limited and tentative fair schedule is listed below.

2022 WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIR SCHEDULE

July 14 - 6-9 a.m. livestock exhibits in place, 8-9:30 a.m. entry of 4-H gardening exhibits 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. judging of home economics and SMA exhibits, 9:30 a.m. judging of 4-H gardening exhibits 1:30 p.m. Clover Kids judging, 3 p.m. 4-H and FFA horse show, 6 p.m. Little Miss competition, immediately following Little Miss is the Queen coronation.

July 15 - 9:30 a.m. pen of 3 beef judging, 10 a.m. 4-H and FFA beef/dairy show, 2 p.m. 4-H and FFA sheep/goat show, 2:30 p.m. working exhibits and education presentations, 3:30 p.m. Share the Fun, 5 p.m. open youth bucket calf/bottle lamb show.

July 16 – 8 a.m. 4-H and FFA swine show, 12:30 p.m. 4-H and FFA rabbit show, 4 p.m. 4-H and FFA poultry show.

July 17 – 8 a.m. horse show – fun and games, 1:30 p.m. fair parade, 3 p.m. Parade of Champions and Ribbon Auction, 5:30 p.m. pictures of State Fair winners, 6:00 p.m. release of exhibits.