Big winners in the July 12-16 Winnebago County Fair livestock shows, poultry, and rabbit shows were on display in a parade of champions on the July 16.

Trista Olsen of Forest City FFA had the 2023 champion market beef rate-of-gain, pen-of-three, and overall Winnebago County Fair champions. Hayden Meyers of North Iowa FFA had the champion purebred breeding gilt while Hunter Meinders of North Iowa FFA had the overall champion market hog.

Other participants in the champions parade included Makenna Anderson, champion market gilt; Madison Branstand, champion market goat; Aubrey Olson, champion market sheep pen of three; Alana Thompson of North Iowa FFA, champion breeding ewe; Allison Rygh of the Logan Loganeers 4-H Club, champion market lamb and champion fancy rabbit; Jesse Rygh, champion fancy rabbit junior buck; Bailey Newton of the Grant Gleaners 4-H Club, champion production hens (pen of three); Madelynn Newton of the Grant Gleaners 4-H Club, champion market broiler-fryer; Mariah Roth of the Grant Gleaners 4-H Club, champion breeding meat rabbit; Molly Sandquist of the Logan Loganeers 4-H Club, overall champion dairy goat; Tyler Murry, breeding beef champion; Trayce Swanson of Forest City FFA, champion pen of three hogs.

The 4-H and FFA beef and dairy show as well as the sheep and goat show were held on July 14. The 4-H and FFA swine show plus the rabbit and poultry shows were held on July 15. In addition, horse shows and an open bucket calf and bottle lamb show were held. A ribbon auction for sheep, poultry, rabbits, goats, swine, beef, and horses was held following the July 16 parade of champions in the show ring.

State Fair qualifiers for home economics and SMA included Mya Anderson of the Logan Loganeers for a bookshelf in the woodworking class of science, engineering, and technology; Emily Bray of the Forest Everreadies for the $10 meal challenge in family and consumer sciences; Emily Charlson of the Logan Loganeers for her new dog kit static exhibit in animal science as well as her Lutheran World Relief quilting donations educational presentation in communications and piano solo Winter Festival in the Share the Fun division; Madelynn Newton of the Grant Gleaners for her string painting in creative/visual arts; Trista Olsen of Forest Everreadies for her artwork in creative/visual arts; Aubrey Olson of Forest Everreadies for her photo of “Ethan looking from behind a wooden block” and a dress she made for the family and consumer sciences division; Allison Rygh of the Logan Loganeers for her family history project including antique quilt squares in the personal development division and photo of a chipmunk in creative arts/photography; Justin Rygh of Logan Loganeers for his axe tool restoration in the science, engineering, and technology division, and for his buckskin project knife holder in fish and wildlife; Leif Rogne of Logan Loganeers for his baseball gloves educational presentation in communications; Brelynne Rogne of Logan Loganeers for her education presentation about earning an associate of arts degree in communications; and Brooklyn Sorenson of the Forest Everreadies for her cookies in the family and consumer sciences division.

Trista Olsen of Forest Everreadies also received Outstanding Senior Home Economics for her home improvement project in family and consumer sciences. Mariah Roth received the Outstanding Junior Home Economics designation for her bath bombs, salts, fizzles, and sugar scrubs in the health class of the family and consumer sciences division.

Free watermelon was provided by Farmers Trust and Savings Bank and free burgers were provided courtesy of Winnebago County Farm Bureau on the closing day of the fair. Free events and performances this year included the High Flying Pages, the Circus Man, the Mind Meddler, and chainsaw artist Doyle Carving Niche.

There were also pony rides and petting zoo animals provided for family fun by Alicia Miller and Nathan Anderson, along with many family members, working for Animals of Walton's Hollow located in Sherburn, Minnesota. Son Levi Miller was busy helping with the ponies, donkeys and other animals. Other family members Joshua and Savannah as well as Dallas and Skyla also regularly help at many events throughout the region.

“A friend talked to one of the people running the fair here,” Alicia said. “They sent us an email inquiry. Now, they’ve said they love it and would like to have us back for years to come. So, we’ll probably be back next year too.”

The family had their trusted 11-year-old Australian Border Collie Jack watching over their animals throughout their run at the Winnebago County Fair.

“He goes everywhere with us,” Alicia said. The dog has become as much of an attraction with fair goers as many of the other animals.

Members of the Forest City Wrestling Club manned a dunk-tank at this year’s county fair. It is a fundraising project, which helps to fund many of the needs of the club throughout the year. It was not exceptionally hot this year, but many people found themselves getting wet anyway to support the good cause.