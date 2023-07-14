The beginning of the Winnebago County Fair has long been the time for 4-H members and Clover Kids to show their many wares. It was even truer this year as judging of home economics and SMA exhibits as well as Clover Kids projects was moved up to the night of July 12, which was the night before the fair fully commenced.

“It was a late Wednesday night,” said Meg Sage, ISU Extension and Outreach regional youth program specialist overseeing Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, and Wright Counties. “They made the decision to move it up because it was a lot of conflict with judging and kids bringing their animals. It was also difficult for some parents to get out here on Thursday morning. Most of our kids are very active and they do many, many things. So, it makes it more stressful and we figured this would make it non-stressful."

Sage said the kids eagerly anticipate the opportunity to showcase the things they have learned and accomplished throughout the year at the fair. Getting an adult’s expert advice on their project work continues the learning loop, she added.

“The judges were extremely talkative in giving the kids techniques and different things they could do,” Sage said.

This year’s 4-H theme included “Spy Your Potential,” which is chosen by the State 4-H Council comprised of 4-H members from across Iowa. Sage noted that Madison “Maddie” Branstad from Leland is a local representative on the State 4-H Council.

“The theme is for club booths and for members to take that theme and run with that, however they incorporate it,” Sage said. “They always come up with something interesting.”

Some examples included the Forest Everradies, whose booth said “Come Spy Your Future with 4-H, Logan Loganeers with “I Spy 4-H” with photos of individual members, and Grant Gleaners with “Spy Your Potential in 4-H!”

Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach Office Manager Cyndy Johnson, who also serves on the fair board, cited a half dozen or more judges helping with the non-animal 4-H showings this year.

“It was a busy night,” Johnson said. “There were a lot of kids and the building was full. Now, we’re working on state fair and state-fair alternate displays.” She noted that Clover Kids in Kindergarten through third grade receive participation ribbons while 4-H youth compete for various ribbon in grades 4-12.

“The Clover Kids have face-time with the judge, so it’s a good learning experience,” Johnson said. “We select the judges off a list sometimes or maybe they’ve been here before. We share lists with other counties. It’s good we can call and get assistance in finding good judges. It takes a lot of phone calls and emails.”

Johnson said the judges are experts in their fields, but many times are not from Winnebago County, particularly for livestock shows. She noted appreciation for local master gardener Mary Walk, who was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2020. The rural Thompson resident again judged horticulture and garden projects at this year’s fair. Walk was a longtime member of the Winnebago County ISU Extension Council and has worked for Farm Bureau as well.

“She keeps here gardens up and works the farmer’s market and a produce stand,” Johnson said. So, she’s very well qualified. She knows so many things and articulates them very well. We’re glad to have her in our community.”

Sage and Johnson worked together on the final touches for the state fair winners and stare-fair alternates projects displays in the 4-H building on Thursday morning.

“We’re shushing, or making the display pretty, so they can clearly see everyone’s names and get the proper credit that they deserve,” Sage said. “This is the state fair side and the other side is the alternate side.

Although the fair is a highlight and a culmination of work throughout the year, Sage noted the kids often get good and useful feedback at workshops and project meetings throughout the year as well. She said the local Extension’s fair numbers are up this year, probably related to 4-H numbers being higher in what she called a rebuilding process after the pandemic challenges.

She credited Winnebago County Youth Extension Director Cassie Engstler with helping grow the Cover Kids program in recent years, which leads to 4-H growth.

Another exciting thing for the fair kids this year was being able to vie for ribbons in the Iowa 4-H Award-robe clothing event. It is tied to the Clay County Fair that is held in late summer. It includes judging for clothing selection, $20 challenge, fashion revue, and innovative design. Sage noted that participants recently went shopping at a local consignment shop in Forest City (New 2 U) where they could search for a main wardrobe item for $20 or less in the $20 challenge.

“The main item needed to be within that $20,” she said. “It is a great program to teach kids about being thrifty and not having to buy something new.”

Alexis Haugen, 11, of Forest City is one of the participants from the $20 challenge who received the opportunity to advance to the Clay County Fair for her summer dress. She selected it from the consignment store shopping venture.

“I was just looking and happened to see it out of the corner of my eyes and I really liked it,” Haugen said. “I like the color and the way the front is shorter than the back.”

Haugen was also busy getting some garden items and flowers ready for judging, saying she was eager to get feedback on her succulent garden and floral arrangement. She is the daughter of Amanda Haugen and granddaughter of Mark and Sandy Haugen of Forest City.

Allison and Justin Rygh

Winnebago County Fair veterans Allison Rygh and Justin Rygh each had two state fair qualifiers on display in the 4-H building.

Allison is a recent high school graduate from Lake Mills. One of her state-qualifying projects is a photograph of a chipmunk that she took during a trip to Utah last summer.

“They were really tame and used to all the people, so they came right up to us,” said Allison in explaining how it helped make for a better photo.

Allison’s other state-qualifying project was uniquely tied to her family history. It started as a pile of antique quilt squares that belonged to her grandmother. It developed into three parts – a finished quilt, a book/album with photos and history tied to relatives in her family history, and a large poster board outlining the project for all fair goers to see. The board display was titled “Piecing Together History.”

“Once I had the squares, I wrote down the names and put names with faces,” Rygh said. “The quilt squares were made by all different people when my great grandma was a small child. It’s kind of a family mystery.”

Rygh said she resolved some of the mystery by finding old photographs and completing genealogy of relatives.

“I put the quilt together,” Rygh said. “The quilt squares were all cut to the same size, but were not put together. All these antique photos were sitting out and not in photo albums.”

But that has now changed as she carefully thumbed through the pages of the newest family photo album, albeit comprised of old photographs.

Allison’s brother Justin of Lake Mills will be a high school senior this the fall. His two state-qualifying projects include an axe, which he restored as well as a knife sheath/carrier of handmade buckskin.

“I have an old kitchen knife with deer antler that will go with it,” Justin said. “I tanned it myself from the raw deer carcass to turn it into leather.”

As for the axe, he said he was doing gardening for a neighbor when he discovered the metal head of an axe wedged in a tree stump. It had no handle, so after removing and cleaning the axe head, he purchased a wooden handle at a local hardware store. Then, he worked to make it look authentic and preserve it for the future at the same time, singing the outside of it with fire.

“I took knife and scuffed up the outside, so the flame would kind of penetrate a little bit,” Justin said. “The fire helps seal the wood fibers and tighten it up and then I put on a seal (poly) coat. It looks cooler than just a regular, plain handle.”

Of 11 projects he completed for this year’s fair, many in the last few weeks, Justin also received state alternate for two others. One was a leather belt that he hand-tooled and stitched. The other was a photo of a mountain landscape in Utah from that same trip last July when his sister photographed the chipmunk.

Justin and Allison have also shown many livestock animals at the fair for years. Justin said they have narrowed it down to just sheep and rabbits this year, but have shown many chickens and beef cattle in the past. The siblings are the son and daughter of Bill and Laurie Rygh of Lake Mills.

Brooklyn Sorenson of Forest City

Brooklyn Sorenson, 11, of Forest City and her parents, Renee and Gentry Mai, said she downsized the number of entries at the fair this year due to travel plans. However, her one 4-H entry on Wednesday night was a big winner that advanced to the state fair.

“They’re ‘farm cookies,’” Brooklyn said. “It’s basically chocolate chip cookies with coconut in them – the Grandma (Jane) Mai recipe.

Brooklyn has only been baking for a couple of years. She is in her second year of 4-H after participating in Clover Kids all the way from Kindergarten through third grade. Brooklyn, who will be a sixth grade student at Forest City Middle School this fall, said she usually would show rabbits at the fair, but didn’t because of plans to be out of town.

Livestock weigh-ins also continued well into the morning on the first full day of the fair on Thursday. Rachel Holst, a Lake Mills native who now works in Mason City after graduating from college, was spending some of her “free time” assisting in the poultry barn when 4-H members and Clover Kids weighed their birds under the guidance of county fair worker Rick Meyer.

“I used to show chickens back in the day,” Holst said. “It’s like coming back to my childhood here.”

Fourth-grade student Bailey Newton had a number of chickens in her first year as a 4-H member and Sofia Gonzalez was back with more after having claimed poultry ribbons previously.

Across from the fair office, many young children were playing in the sandboxes and in a big box of shelled corn. Tristyn Branstad, 6, and Tucker Branstad, 4, of Forest City and a cousin from Garner transported some shell kernels to their handmade sand-sculpture volcano. It looked like lava spilling from the top.