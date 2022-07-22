Winnebago County Extension will hold free farmland leasing program Aug. 4

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Winnebago County is hosting a free farmland leasing meeting from 5:15-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. The meeting will be held at Ole’s Office, 205 N. Mill Street in Lake Mills.

A free meal will be provided, starting at 5:15. The program will run from 6-7 p.m. A question and answer session will follow. It will address questions that landowners, tenants, or other interested individuals have about farmland leasing.

Attendees will gain an understanding of current cash rental rate surveys and factors driving next year’s rents such as market trends. They will also learn about factors affecting land values and the results of farmland value surveys. A 100-page workbook can be purchased that includes land leasing information such as surveys, sample written lease agreement and termination forms, as well as many other publications.

The Farmland Leasing program is being presented by ISU Extension and Outreach Farm and Ag Business Management Specialist Kelvin Leibold.

“Due to changes in commodity markets and government programs, farmland owners and tenants have challenging decisions to make and this meeting provides information to stay up to date on farmland leasing issues," Leibold said.

Please RSVP by calling Winnebago County Extension and Outreach Program Coordinator Lori Nelson at 641-584-2261 or lsnelson@iastate.edu.