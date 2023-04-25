On April 21-22, Thompson-based Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach provided 6th-12th grade students from across multiple counties an overnight zoo educational experience they will not soon forget.

“This trip has been kind of a single county trip before,” Winnebago County Extension Youth Program Director Cassie Armstrong said. “We decided since we’re in a region, we may as well work together to make it the best for everyone.”

There were 34 youth participants. Trip chaperones included four staff members as well as seven 4-H volunteers, including some parents.

Available to children in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, and Wright Counties, the regional trip bussed participants from Winnebago County. The group also picked up youth in Clarion on the morning of April 21 before heading south to tour the Iowa State University Veterinary School and Hospital in Ames. There, students learned about birthing calves in simulated exercises before continuing to Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We got a tour of the small animal hospital and the field specialist building,” said Armstrong of the ISU stop. “They had cow-calf simulations set up for us. Every calf they pulled was close to the actual weight and shape of what an actual calf would be. They couldn’t let a newborn calf fall to the ground.”

In birthing gear, students removed simulated mucous away from each calf’s nose and rubbed its chest to stimulate breathing. They also learned how bovine vaccinations are given as well as the various injection needle sizes.

“It was very, very educational,” said Armstrong, noting that the vet clinic tour included the waiting room and reception areas, small animal checkup rooms, the surgery hallway and seeing some horses in an area for large animals during the livestock birthing season.

Megan Hindnan, DVM-MS, of the ISU Vet Clinic led the tour. She explained that they could not provide close-up views of much more due to safety and sanitary reasons.

Staff of the county Extension offices even made the bus ride entertaining and educational as students participated in road-trip, blackout bingo. They checked off various checklist items that they saw while on the bus. Students were also given five pipe cleaners with which they were asked to create something interesting while on the road.

“We put them on Facebook for the public to vote on their favorites,” Armstrong said. “It showed the kids how fast a post on social media can get around on social media. We asked people who responded to tell us where they were. We had a lot of hits and about 20 people quickly commented. They were from all over Iowa, Minnesota, and surrounding areas.”

Students participated in a night hike at the zoo, watched a movie, and enjoyed games before sleeping near the aquarium.

“We stayed next to Sting Ray Bay,” said Armstrong, noting it was too hot and humid in the building that house the tropical sting rays. “We were on the zoo property. Kids had sleeping bags, cots, and blow-up air mattresses. We were basically camping in a building. It was a little bit of roughing it, but not too much for the kids.”

But before sleeping, everyone enjoyed the night hike that included native African animals such as a lion, snow leopard, and unique Bongo, which Armstrong said looked like a brown zebra with horns.

“The animals were not looking for food,” said Armstrong of the nighttime observation. “They were kind of winding down like people do. We got to see them sleeping or playing with each other. The kids got to see their silly and funny sleeping positions.”

On April 22, students awoke early for a morning hike and a full day of photos and exploration at the zoo.

“It was snowing, so that was a ‘fun’ morning wakeup call that made for a snowy hike to the aquarium,” Armstrong said.

The group saw penguins of every kind imaginable being fed and witnessed many fish, small sharks, sea turtles, sea plants and coral, sea horses, jellyfish, king crabs, and more.

“They had a whole area for the sting rays,” Armstrong said. “A few kids asked if we could go back again the next weekend because they had so much fun. Overall, everybody had a great time. All of them had favorite animals, which changed several times for some of them.”

Armstrong said that three elephant babies and one giraffe baby were a highlight for many tour participants. She said they also liked the gorillas.

“The group I had, they wanted to go see the babies right away,” Armstrong said. “We couldn’t leave without seeing the babies.”

Students were enamored with the similarities of gorillas and humans and participated in puzzle games on a digital screen to help differentiate between the two.

“It was very education in that part,” Armstrong said. “Kids were like, ‘Wow, there really are similarities with things like the hands.’ Gorillas were playing and throwing food at each other and one of the kids told me they’d get in trouble if they did that.”

Extension officials called it a great experience for the youth participants. They expressed a desire to investigate the possibility of a similar trip to the Minnesota Zoo in the future, saying it also allows overnight stays.

“There were some kids tied to their phones on the bus, but the entire time at the zoo they were almost never on their phones. They were engaged and asking questions. If they were on their phones, which wasn’t much, it was to share pictures. It was just really good to see them engaged and not on their phones all the time.”

Many students questioned staff members about which stuffed animal from the gift shop was best to take home to their family. Armstrong said those mementoes were really important to them.