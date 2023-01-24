Winnebago County Extension keeps Family Fun Night, YMCA partnership strong

On Jan. 21, Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach once again partnered with Forest City Family YMCA to revive a long-running tradition of social fun and recreation for families countywide. It was the first time the event had been held since before the pandemic in 2019.

Like Winnebago County Extension’s annual October Family Fall Festival, which was started to provide farm families a break from harvest, its Family Fun Night has a storied history. Dating back to the farm crisis of the 1980s, the traditional night of fun for parents and children offers a break from hectic schedules. It was held twice annually for many years before becoming an annual event. Although pre-registration was required this year, it was a free public event with pizza, beverages, and the use of YMCA facilities provided for all comers. Approximately 140 area residents participated.

“It’s nice to get the families together, maybe help them disconnect the electronics for a while, and have a good meal, activities, and fun, which is the primary purpose,” Winnebago County Extension Council Chair H.P. Kobriger said. “It’s all about relaxation, laughs, seeing other people, and having fun.”

People could be seen playing basketball and racquetball, swimming and running on the indoor track, in addition to playing BINGO, which Kobriger said was a favorite activity for many adults as well as some kids. Despite a recent flurry of staffing changes, Thompson-based Winnebago County ISU Extension officials were determined to bring back this important event this year.

“We keep it going to have a fun night with everyone in the county,” said Extension Youth Director Cassie Armstrong, who started in her position in May 2022 following graduation from South Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture science. “They opened the Y to us and everyone got access to, basically, the whole Y.”

Armstrong said attendance and pizza numbers were down slightly from some pre-COVID years, but there were still 25 large boxes of pizzas consumed. That included leftovers, which were made into coveted prizes for some BINGO participants to take home – an entire leftover pizza. Among other top prizes were movie tickets to theaters in Lake Mills and Forest City and practical prizes such as cutting boards, according to Armstrong, who thanked a sizeable group of 28 sponsors.

“We started working on this around November, as soon as our Family Fall Festival was done,” Armstrong said. “We started working with the YMCA to find a date on the calendar and started lining up sponsors. The sponsors donated a lot of really good prizes. There was so much stuff. It was amazing and everyone had a blast. We plan to continue this every year.”

First-year Extension Council Member Brittany Nyhus and third-year Extension Council Member Andrew Fedders helped served pizza, for starters.

“It’s kind of all-hands on deck,” Nyhus said.

Fedders said “we all do whatever else needs to be done.”

Winnebago County Extension has nine council members. The council guides local educational programming by partnering with staff. Other council members after the November 2022 election include Cassie Willmert, Kelly Larson, Allison Greenfield, Kathy Barkema, Nate Forsberg, and new Chair Kobriger, who takes the reins from prior Chair Julie Hagenson.

Ashley Collins of Forest City said she appreciates events like this one for providing the kids some fun activities away from home. Ashley's and Brett Madsen’s 1-year-old son, Theodore, was enjoying chasing basketballs with Lydia Robbins, 8, in the gymnasium.

“We saw it on Facebook,” Ashley said. “This is our first time. We look for any family activities in the community to do. It gets to the point, if you don’t have something to do, where they’ll say ‘what are we doing?’ Saying ‘nothing’ doesn’t go over well.”

Forest City 10-year-olds Bristol Swanson and Kaylee Lunning were already swimming in the pool while many people were still eating. Lunning said that she may have been the first one in the pool.

“I was like the third or fourth one in the pool,” Swanson said. Despite their eagerness to dive in the water, they had parental supervision and a lifeguard was on duty.

Both Kobriger and Armstrong said the event was also an opportunity for youth to learn about the county 4-H program and ask question about it. Children in grades 3-6 can participate in Clover Kids and those in grade 4-12 can be in 4-H. Armstrong said the Forest City YMCA venue brings in a good mix of people.

“There were some youth I recognized from our 4-H program and I also saw some older, previous supporters of Extension programs,” Armstrong said. “I also saw some new faces that when they’re old enough will, hopefully, join 4-H. I thought the whole evening was amazing. I saw no flaws with anything as a brand new set of eyes coming into all of this. It was received very well by the community and people across the county. Everyone had a great time.”

Kobriger said the free pizza is a big draw, but the down time is probably the best part of the event for everybody. He has been on the Winnebago County Extension Council for well over a decade, but said it had seemed like quite a while since this event was last held.

“It’s been a few years and we have a lot of new staff on board,” Kobriger said. “This has been an ongoing partnership with the YMCA. It is a great opportunity for both of us to be a part of this as well. Everyone is so busy all the time, so having this time to kind of relax and just have fun is nice.”

ISU Extension and Outreach Regional Director Sara Hunter also welcomed everyone at the event.

“We’re really excited to bring Family Fun Night back,” Hunter said. “We look forward to doing that again in the future. Enjoy the fun!”