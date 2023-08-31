Winnebago County Extension and Outreach is partnering with area businesses to sponsor the 2023 Family Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1. The annual event, which is free to the public, will held from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson.

The Winnebago County Extension Office started the festival 14 years ago to celebrate the fall harvest season. It provides area families a fun break from their hard work.

There will be activities for the whole family, including kids’ games, inflatables, hayrides, a petting zoo and more. Hot dogs, caramel apples, and many other foods items will be available. For more information, please call the Winnebago County Extension and Outreach at 641-584-2261.