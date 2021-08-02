Winnebago County Extension community leadership series starts Sept. 1

Iowa communities, including Winnebago County, are facing increasing challenges these days.

At the same time, community engagement and local involvement in community matters has been declining throughout Iowa.

So, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago County is launching an effort to enhance community engagement and local involvement in addressing community issues in Winnebago County.

According to an Extension release, it will be held at the Branding Iron restaurant in Thompson from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 15, 29, Oct. 13 and 27, and Nov. 10.

In an Aug. 2 news releases, Winnebago Count Extension Director Ashley Throne said registration is now open for this new community leadership program being taught by ISU Extension and Outreach. It cites community leadership that brings people together to create change for the good of the community.

Leading Communities: A Place-Based Leadership Program is an interactive community leadership program based on cutting-edge community leadership research. This leadership program is unique in that it is designed to simultaneously provide participants with community-based skills and meet the specific needs of the places where they live and work.