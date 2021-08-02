Winnebago County Extension community leadership series starts Sept. 1

Iowa communities, including Winnebago County, are facing increasing challenges these days.
At the same time, community engagement and local involvement in community matters has been declining throughout Iowa.
So, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago County is launching an effort to enhance community engagement and local involvement in addressing community issues in Winnebago County.
According to an Extension release, it will be held at the Branding Iron restaurant in Thompson from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, 15, 29, Oct. 13 and 27, and Nov. 10.
In an Aug. 2 news releases, Winnebago Count Extension Director Ashley Throne said registration is now open for this new community leadership program being taught by ISU Extension and Outreach. It cites community leadership that brings people together to create change for the good of the community.
Leading Communities: A Place-Based Leadership Program is an interactive community leadership program based on cutting-edge community leadership research. This leadership program is unique in that it is designed to simultaneously provide participants with community-based skills and meet the specific needs of the places where they live and work.
Community development specialists and educators from ISU Extension and Outreach are using leading communities in teaching community members to develop, increase and sustain the local leadership efforts that are necessary to address their community issues. The research based instructional materials are organized so that participants will learn core competencies and skills associated with community leadership and also be able to tailor the program to meet the particular needs of their community.
The objectives of Leading Communities are to help community members:
1. Understand the importance of community engagement.
2. Learn four core competencies or skill sets associated with community leadership (understanding community leadership and your community; correctly identifying community issues and framing ideas; building social relationships and social capital; mobilizing resources for community action).
3. Learn how to use tools relating to those core competencies to address community issues and opportunities.
Leading Communities educational materials are learner centered. Teaching over six sessions is structured to create a more collaborative learning environment that actively involves participants in the learning processes.
For more information or to register, contact Ashley Throne at Winnebago County Extension, 641-584-2261.