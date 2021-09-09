Winnebago County Extension announces free 4-H enrollment to end of year

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago County announced on Sept. 9 that the registration fee for all 4-H members enrolling or re-enrolling in 4-H online is free until Dec. 31, 2021.

All enrollments after Dec. 31 will have a fee of $15. Enrollments must be completed by June 31, 2022.

According to a news release, the Winnebago County 4-H program offers a variety of opportunities to its members and families. It has three primary clubs- Logan Loganeers of Lake Mills, Forest Everreadies of Forest City, and Grant Gleaners of Buffalo Center. It also offers two specialty clubs- Shooting Sports and Sewing Club.

The Winnebago County Extension office in Thompson will hold a "Welcome to 4-H" night on Sept. 23, extending its hours until 7 p.m. Families can receive assistance with enrollment and re-enrollment, win prizes, and learn more about program offerings.

Families can find out more about this event, enrollment information, and help sheets at www.iastate.extension.edu/winnebago or they can call the Winnebago County Extension Office at 641-584-2261.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

