Winnebago County Environmental Education Center groundbreaking is Oct. 10

The official groundbreaking ceremony for Winnebago County's new environmental education center will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10. It will be held at 41600 U.S. Highway 69, north of Leland.

The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation made the joint announcement on Sept. 27. Members of the Conservation Board and the Foundation Board will be on hand to break the ground for the new center.

Construction on the center is beginning after a four-year fundraising effort, although more money is still needed to complete the building project, as well as to purchase furnishings and exhibits for the new building. Construction will continue into next year, and should be finished by the end of 2023.

The WCCB held its second bid letting on June 14, approved Kingland Construction Services’ $2.297 million bid at its June board meeting, and signed the final bid contract at its July meeting. The building will be located on 325 acres of prairie wetlands.

Fundraising for the center officially began in June 2018. At that time, based on construction estimates, the goal was to raise about $1.2 million dollars for the new building. By the end of 2020, that goal had been surpassed when bids were opened in January 2021, but COVID caused major supply disruptions and cost increases. As a result, bids were all 30%-40% higher than anticipated and had to be rejected.

Over the next year, the WCCB made design adjustments to the building and raised more money before letting the project again this spring. The building will be 7,680 square feet on two levels. The main floor will feature 28-foot high vaulted ceilings, an exhibit area, a large program and meeting room with a kitchenette, and offices. The lower level will have a workshop and activity area as well as a meeting room, plus a walkout to the prairie.

The building will meet ADA specifications for accessibility and the two levels will be connected by an elevator. The new center will contain exhibits and interactive displays that will help increase people’s awareness and knowledge of natural resources. It will also be a central location for programs and school field trips, as well as a meeting spot for local groups and organizations and tourists.

For more information about Winnebago County’s new Environmental Education Center, people can go to the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s web site at www.winnebagoccb.com or contact the Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.