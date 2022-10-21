Winnebago County Democrats: Right to Bear Arms Amendment

“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

That is how the Right to Bear Arms Amendment will read on the Iowa ballot on Nov. 8.

Two phrases in this proposed amendment are especially troubling. The first is “a fundamental individual right.” A “fundamental” right cannot be challenged; there can be no exceptions for possessing an arm or weapon. Therefore, felons, persons with mental issues, and those that cannot pass background checks will be able to own weapons, contrary to the majority opinion of American society (https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2021/09/13/key-facts-about-americans-and-guns/). None of our other rights are absolute and limitless, even free speech (e.g., One cannot simply yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater).

The second is the application of strict scrutiny over all current and future laws. Strict scrutiny is legal jargon that means it relies on the literal interpretation of a law. But, much has changed in our country since the drafting of our U.S. Constitution and literal interpretations can create problems. Even the Supreme Court refused to endorse the application of strict scrutiny to gun regulations (https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/strict_scrutiny). Strict scrutiny pays particular attention to the wording of a law.

Taken together, these two phrases pose serious consequences for Iowans. Since both amendments (U.S. Second Amendment and proposed Iowa amendment) state that all persons can possess a weapon (“the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed”), if strict scrutiny is applied, then all current and future gun regulations will be rendered unconstitutional due to the inherent discrimination against felons, persons with mental issues, and those who cannot pass background checks. Again, contrary to the majority opinion of American society, if the proposed Iowa amendment is passed, felons, persons with mental issues, and those that cannot pass background checks will be able to own weapons.

Currently, 44 states have a type of Second Amendment added to their constitution; only three of these (Alabama, Louisiana, and Missouri) include strict scrutiny. We and others do not necessarily oppose adding a type of Second Amendment for the Iowa Constitution, though because of the U.S. Second Amendment, it seems redundant. We do, however, strongly oppose the phrases “fundamental individual right” and “strict scrutiny.” The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution includes neither of those phrases.

To honor the majority opinion of the American public and continue to protect the public from persons that should not possess a weapon, this amendment must be defeated in its current form. Vote “NO” for this amendment on the November ballot.

Winnebago County Democrats - Darris Peterson, Paul Bartelt, Lisa Ralls, Paul and Jane Nagy, Steven E. Peterson, Wayne Wubben, Joe Tillman, Candella Foley-Finchem, Steve and Nancy Westerberg, and Susan Schoning.