Winnebago County Democrat Party Caucuses are Feb. 7 at Waldorf University

The Winnebago County Democratic Party will be hold its 2022 precinct caucuses on Feb.7.

All county precincts will meet in the Odvin Hagen Recital Hall at Waldorf University in Forest City. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the caucuses starting at 7:00 p.m.

Three items of business will be conducted at this year’s caucuses. Attendees will elect delegates to the county convention and to county committees. They will also discuss and adopt proposed resolutions to the county platform. Finally, they will sign petitions to get Democrats on ballots for this year’s elections.

All 2022 precinct caucuses will be held in person, but masks will be required due to COVID-19. Anyone not able to attend, but still seeking to be elected as a delegate to the county convention, can have someone nominate them at the caucus.

The precinct caucuses provide a great way to get involved in grassroots activities with the Iowa Democratic Party. All Winnebago County Democrats are encouraged to attend. For more information about this year’s caucuses, contact Winnebago County Democratic Chair Lisa Ralls at 641-562-2993.

Lisa Ralls

