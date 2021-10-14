 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago County COVID rates drop to 10 percent, vaccinations up slightly

  • Updated
  • 0

Julie Sorenson of Winnebago County Public Health provided COVID-19 updates at the Oct. 12 Winnebago County supervisors meeting. She said that in the previous seven days, the county had dropped from an 11 percent to 10 percent positivity rate.

Sorenson also said the county vaccination rate has increased slightly to 46.8 percent. It is still below the statewide average of 54 percent of eligible persons who are fully vaccinated. She said Winnebago County reported 54 positive cases in the prior week.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News