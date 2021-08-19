Winnebago County COVID-19 cases slightly higher than state average for week

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson informed county supervisors on Aug. 17 that there were 17 positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County in the prior week.

She said that 12 percent of the people tested in the county were positive for the virus, noting it was higher than the last statewide average of 7.6 percent. Sorenson said Iowa's Region 2, which includes Winnebago County, reported 21 hospitalizations for COVID-19 and five ICU beds being used.

Sorenson said that, unfortunately, the vaccination status of those hospitalized patients is not known.

"Wouldn't that be nice to know," supervisor Susan Smith said and asked if there might be any reason Winnebago County is higher than the state in the last testing period.

Sorenson said that there isn't enough information available to know for sure at this time. She noted that the zero to 17 age group could be under-vaccinated because Winnebago only has the Moderna vaccine at this time, which is for persons 18 and older. Pfizer is approved for emergency use for ages 12 and above and ages zero to 12 are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination at this time.

"It doesn't seem to be as scary this time," supervisor chair Terry Durby said. "We know more about it."