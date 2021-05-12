Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:
Carrie Ineson Foley aka Dirks, of Dows, was found in contempt of court regarding her conviction on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the Second Degree,” a class D felony. Foley was sentenced to 60 days in the Winnebago County Jail.
Mark Warner Garst, of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 10. Garst was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Garst was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse evaluation treatment recommendations. Garst’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Dale Alan Kuzmicki, of Pocahontas, was sentenced on the charge of “Deliver, Possess with the Intent to Deliver, or Conspire to Deliver or Possess with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 7, 2020. Kuzmicki was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 fine, applicable surcharges and courts costs. The fine was suspended.
Abby Jo Lundquist pled guilty to Count 1 “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, and Count 4 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Feb. 5. For Count 1, Lundquist was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Lundquist was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services.