Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Carrie Ineson Foley aka Dirks, of Dows, was found in contempt of court regarding her conviction on the charge of “Fraudulent Practice in the Second Degree,” a class D felony. Foley was sentenced to 60 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Mark Warner Garst, of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 10. Garst was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Garst was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse evaluation treatment recommendations. Garst’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Dale Alan Kuzmicki, of Pocahontas, was sentenced on the charge of “Deliver, Possess with the Intent to Deliver, or Conspire to Deliver or Possess with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 7, 2020. Kuzmicki was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 fine, applicable surcharges and courts costs. The fine was suspended.