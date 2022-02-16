Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Joshua Adam Alne, of Thompson, plead guilty to Count 1 “Providing False Identification Information,” Count 2 “Interference with Official Acts,” and Count 3 “Public Intoxication,” all simple misdemeanors. Charges stemmed from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Sept 19, 2021. For Count 1, Alne was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Alne was sentenced to serve six days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 3, Alne was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run consecutively for a total of ten days.

Chadd Barrett Azeltine, of Clear Lake, plead guilty to “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 15, 2021. Azeltine was ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Anthony Mark Cox, of Northwood, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony. Charges stemmed from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Oct. 1, 2021. For Count 1, Cox was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the sentence imposed in Counts 2 and 3. For each Count 2 and Count 3, Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended in Count 2. The prison sentences were suspended and Cox was placed on probation for a period of three to five years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison sentences were ordered to run consecutive to Count 1. Cox was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Zayne Elliott Eakins, of Garner, plead guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27, 2021. Eakins was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but seven days suspended, and ordered to pay an $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Eakins was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Kayla Michelle Gonzalez, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Oct. 20, 2021. Gonzalez was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Gonzalez was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Kevin Allen Highlander, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 7, 2021. Highlander was sentenced to serve four days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Highlander was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Zachary Earl Johnson, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Nov. 29, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to serve four days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

John Michael Kehm, of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 10, 2021. Kehm was ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Tyler Jamison Michael, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Disorderly Conduct,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Sept. 13, 2021. Michael was ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Michael also plead guilty to “Interference with Official Acts,” a simple misdemeanor, and was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Adam Willis Purchase, of Dubuque, was sentenced on the charge of “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Oct. 3, 2021. Purchase was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and ordered to pay an $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Purchase was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Kyante Devon Reynolds, of Forest City, had his deferred judgment revoked on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).” Reynolds was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Reynolds was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

