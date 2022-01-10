Winnebago County Courts

Henry Daniel Duarte Baracaldo, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Sept. 12, 2021. Duarte was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Duarte was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Duarte was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Duarte’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Zachary Henry Hill, of Forest City, was charged with “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 17, 2021. Hill was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Hill’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Shainon Jo Krug, of Globe, Arizona, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 23, 2021. Krug was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Krug was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Montana Thomas Marchant, of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Aug. 21, 2021. Marchant was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Marchant was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Marchant was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Marchant’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Jesse Daniel Perrott, of Algona, plead guilty to Count 1 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, and Count 5 “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2021. Perrot is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2022.

Brian Kenneth Warn, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Sept. 18, 2021. Warn was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years. He was ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Warn was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.

