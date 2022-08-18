Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Bryce Drew Faulk of San Diego, California, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Cocaine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 19. Faulk was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Faulk was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Faulk was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Shawn Michael Jones of Fort Dodge plead guilty to “Theft in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Sept. 2, 2021. Jones was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay surcharges and court costs.

Antonio Marco Morales of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 7. Morales was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.