Winnebago County Courts

Chase Steven Baumgartner of Clear Lake plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Aug. 30, 2022. Baumgartner was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Baumgartner was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Anthony Mark Cox of Northwood had his probation modified on his conviction for Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony. Cox was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

Ashley Ann Hesley of Forest City was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 8, 2021. Hesley was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Hesley was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for 3-5 years.

Antwon Anderson Jackson of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 27, 2022. Jackson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Jackson was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Jackson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Shannon Gregory Mclean Kiester, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Aug. 27, 2022. Mclean was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Mclean was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Daniel Ray Meeker of Oakville plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on June 11, 2022. Meeker was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.000 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Meeker was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Meeker’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Valerie Lynn O’Dell of Forest City, pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Aug. 30, 2022. O’Dell was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended.

Jesse Allen O’Toole of Leland plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 19, 2022. O’Toole was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. O’Toole was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. O’Toole’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty of Forest City plead guilty to “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 17, 2022. Pedelty was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The civil penalty was suspended and Pedelty was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Pedelty was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Alexander William Vandeer of Kiester, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Sept. 13, 2022. Vandeer was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Vandeer was ordered to follow through with substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Jennifer Lynn White of Forest City plead guilty to “Driving While Revoked,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 9, 2022. White was sentenced to serve five days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended.

Zackary Edward Brandt of Mason City had his probation modified regarding his conviction for “Domestic Abuse Assault-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Brandt was placed at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

Eric Jon Scheff of Mason City had his deferred judgment revoked on his conviction for “Forgery,” a class D felony. Scheff was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Scheff was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for 3-5 years.

Destiny Barbara Turvold of Emmons, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 28 and 29, 2021. Turvold was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Turvold was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Brian Kenneth Warn of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 2, 2022. Warn was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Warn was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. Warn was placed at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Warn was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.