Jonathan Curtis Putney of New Hampton plead guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 20, 2023. Putney was sentenced to seven days in jail. Putney was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended.

Randy Richard Williams of St. Paul, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 2nd Offense,’ a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 22, 2023. Williams was sentenced to two days in jail. He must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment. Williams was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Tyler Clay Bueford of Forest City was sentenced regarding a Probation Revocation. Bueford was sentenced to ten days in jail and ordered to pay court costs for a probation violation. Bueford will remain on probation to the Department of Corrections.

Justin Stevens Granet of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense,’ a serious misdemeanor. It stems from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 12, 2023. Granet was sentenced to two days in jail. Granet was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Angel Jose Gonzalez-Rentas of Lake Mills was granted a deferred judgement for “Theft of Lottery Ticket or Share,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department in February 2023. Gonzalez-Rentas will be under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of three to five years.

Jeremy Fred Frederick of Forest City, was sentenced regarding a probation revocation. Frederick was sentenced to 30 days in jail and remains on probation to the Department of Corrections.