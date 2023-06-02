Kimberly Jo Dodd of Forest City was granted a deferred judgement for “Going Armed with Intent,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4, 2022. Dodd was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025.00, and to obtain a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment. Dodd will be on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Joseph Eugene Waltz Jr. of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – 1st Offense, Methamphetamine,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec. 12, 2022. Waltz was ordered to serve two days in jail, pay a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Waltz must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

Joseph Eugene Waltz Jr. of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec. 22, 2022. Waltz was sentenced to seven days in jail.

Heather Lynn Bassett of Buffalo Center plead guilty to “Operating While under the Influence – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Dec. 12, 2022. Bassett was ordered to receive two days in jail, a $1,250.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Bassett must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all recommended treatment, and complete a drinking driver’s course.