Swen Joseph Rogeness of Forest City, plead guilty to “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 3, 2022. Rogeness was granted a deferred judgement and was ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, court costs, and will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for five years.

Lorenzo Andrew Lewis of Forest City plead guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – 3rd or Subsequent Offense,” a Class D Felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Dec. 1, 2022. Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison, sentence suspended. Lewis was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,025.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine and surcharge suspended. Lewis must complete a substance abuse evaluation and a mental health evaluation, and follow through all treatment recommendation. Lewis will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for three to five years.

Thomas Kainoa Capllonch of Hawaii plead guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department, on Oct. 24, 2022. Capllonch was granted a deferred judgment and was ordered to pay a $200.00 civil penalty, court costs, complete all recommended mental health treatment, and will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for one year.

Trevor Lee Hersh of Greely, Colorado, plead guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec. 8, 2022. Hersh was sentenced to two days in jail, and must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through treatment. Hersh was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.