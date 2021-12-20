Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Joshua Adam Cox, of Forest City, was convicted by a jury on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Burglar’s Tools,” an aggravated misdemeanor, Count 2 “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, Count 3 “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor. The conviction stems from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Feb. 1. For each Count 1, Count 2 and Count 3, Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

The fines and prison sentences were suspended and Cox was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 4, Cox was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The jail sentence was suspended. Cox was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison and jail sentences imposed in all four counts were ordered to run concurrent to each other, but consecutive to the case below.

Joshua Adam Cox, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Dec. 2, 2020. Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Cox was placed on probation for three to five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Cox was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The prison sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the case prior above case.

Gavin Lee Service, of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Oct. 20. Service was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Service was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0