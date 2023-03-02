Darien Earl Clark of Forest City plead guilty to two counts of “Assault Causing Mental Illness,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department. Clark was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all but 30 days suspended for Count 1; and 365 days in jail, all but 30 days suspended for Count 2. Sentences shall be served consecutively. Clark was ordered to pay a $430.00 criminal fine, for each count, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Clark will be placed on probation supervision for two years, under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services. Clark must complete a sex offender treatment program.

David Lee Masingale of Forest City plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense,” a class D felony, and “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense“, a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop on Nov. 26, 2022 by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Masingale was sentenced to an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years for Count 1; and an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years. Sentences shall be served consecutively. Masingale was order to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and obtain a substance abuse evaluation, and an approved drinking driver’s course.

Jose Angel Gutierrez of Emmons, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Jan. 30, 2023. Gutierrez was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, a criminal fine of $250.00, and applicable surcharges and court costs. Gutierrez must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Dajon Joseph Richard of Hampton, Iowa, plead guilty to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Oct. 6, 2022. Richard was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges and court costs. Gutierrez must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.