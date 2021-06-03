Winnebago County Courts

Dustin Michael Johnson , of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 25. Johnson was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The fine was suspended.

Nolan Avery Johnson was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree,” a class D felony and Count 2 “Operating without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on June 15, 2019. For Count 1, Johnson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Johnson was placed on probation to the Department of Corrections for 3-5 years. For Count 2, Johnson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Johnson was placed on probation to the Department of Corrections for two years. The prison sentences imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 were ordered to run concurrently.