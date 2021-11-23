Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Melisa Miranda Baesler, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Disorderly Conduct,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 17. Baesler was ordered to pay a $150.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Shannon Marie Bonner, of Rake, was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 11. For each count, Bonner was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Bonner was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services. Bonner was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Chad David Christian, of Rake, pled guilty to “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10. Christian was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Christian was placed on probation for three to five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Christian was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Chad David Christian, of Rake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 19. Christian was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Christian was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Dale James Hayward, of Bricelyn, Minnesota, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Carrying Weapons,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Aug. 24. For each count, Hayward was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently. Hayward was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

