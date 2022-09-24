Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Wyatt Charles Hoffman of Thompson plead guilty to “Driving While Revoked,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4. Hoffman was ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Matthew Ryan Kahn of Hastings, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on June 11. Kahn was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Kahn was ordered to follow through with substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Alyssa Michelle Perry was sentenced on Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 18. For Count 1, Perry was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Perry was placed on probation for 3-5 years to the Department of Corrections. Perry was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. For Count 3, Perry was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay an $855.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Perry was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Corrections.

Dennen Cade Stalnaker of Lake Mills was found in contempt of court on his conviction for Count 2 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Domestic Abuse Assault,” a serious misdemeanor. Stalnaker was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Javier Torres of Albert Lea, Minnesota, had his sentenced modified on his conviction for “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony. Torres was ordered to reside in a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.