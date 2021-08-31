Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:
April Arlene Clark, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 27. Clark was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Winnebago County Jail (with all days suspended) and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Clark was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services. Clark was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Lauren Marie Dexter, of New Richland, Minnesota, plead guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp,” a class D felony. Charges stem from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 2, 2020. Dexter is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 19.
Devin Jon Hible, of Osage, plead guilty to Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 21. Hible was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. Hible was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Hible’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Kevin Mikhail Jones, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 14. Jones was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended. Jones was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Daniel Joseph Preteroti, of Leland, plead guilty to “Interference with Official Acts,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 3. Preteroti was sentenced to serve four days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.
Joel Longoria, Jr., of Thompson, was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated-Third Offense,” a class D felony. Charges stem from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 11. For Count 2, Longoria was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 3, Longoria was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Longoria was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentence imposed in Count 2 was ordered to run concurrently with the prison sentence imposed in Count 3.
Michael Louis Schmit, of Winnebago, Minnesota, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for “Accessory After the Fact,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Schmit was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail.
Tory Michael Shelton, of Madison Lake, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 18. Shelton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 60 days suspended and ordered to pay an $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Shelton was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.
Dawson Robert Swanson-Arthur, of Ogden, plead guilty to Count 1 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor. Charges stem from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 6. For Count 1, Swanson was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 2, Swanson was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Swanson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Swanson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.