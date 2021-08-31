Winnebago County Courts

Kevin Mikhail Jones, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 14. Jones was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended. Jones was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Daniel Joseph Preteroti, of Leland, plead guilty to “Interference with Official Acts,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 3. Preteroti was sentenced to serve four days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.