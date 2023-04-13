Eric DeWayne Baggett of Spencer plead guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department, on Dec. 12, 2022. Baggett was ordered to pay an $855.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Laura Lee Winter of Lake Mills was granted a deferred judgement on “Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations,” a serious misdemeanor, and “Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Oct. 23, 2022. Winter was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430, on each count, complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, and obtain a substance abuse and a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment. Winter will be on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Zachariah David Petersburg of Northwood plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 24, 2022. Petersburg was sentenced to two days in jail, or the weekend diversion program. Petersburg was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,250.00, half waived due to presentation of a temporary restricted license, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Petersburg must obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow through all treatment recommendations, and complete a drinking driver’s course.

Isaac Joseph Goltz of Galt was granted a deferred judgement on “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department, on Dec. 28, 2022. Goltz was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00, obtain a substance abuse evaluation, and follow through all recommended treatment. Goltz will be on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services.

Derrick Ray Ziemann of Northwood was granted a deferred judgement on “Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine 1st,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department, on Dec. 12, 2022. Ziemann was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $430.00, obtain a substance abuse evaluation, and follow through with all recommended treatment. Ziemann will be on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services.

Dustin James Olson of Buffalo Center, plead guilty to “Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021. Olson was sentenced to 365 days in jail, sentenced shall be served consecutively to FECR185639 and FECR018753. Olson was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Olson was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and complete anger management treatment.

Dustin James Olson of Buffalo Center, plead guilty to “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and “Burgalry in the 3rd Degree,” a class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021. Olson was sentenced to two years in prison, for the harassment in the first degree, five years in prison for the burglary in the third degree; sentences shall be served consecutively to each other, FECR018639 and SRCR018767. Olson was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, $1,025.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Olson was ordered to complete anger management treatment, and obtain a mental health evaluation and substance abuse evaluation.

Dustin James Olson of Buffalo Center, plead guilty to “Burglary in the 3rd Degree,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in December 2021. Olson was sentenced to five years in prison. The sentence shall be served consecutively with FECR018753 and SRCR018767. Olson was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,025.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Olson was ordered to complete anger management treatment and obtain a mental health evaluation and a substance abuse evaluation.

Brittany Ann Jensen of Emmons, Minnesota, was granted a deferred judgement to “Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Sept. 28, 2022. Jensen was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00, obtain a substance abuse evaluation, and follow through all recommended treatment. Jensen will be on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services.