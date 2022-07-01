Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Misty Lynn Aukes of Thompson, plead guilty to “Disorderly Conduct,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 23. Aukes was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $105.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Aukes was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services.

Kolin Roy Bird of Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Eluding,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Jan. 1. For Count 1, Bird was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Bird was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 3, Bird was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Duane Adam Linquist of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 23. Linquist was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Linquist was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Linquist was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Linquist’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Ryan Keith Mitthun of Rake, plead guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 25. Mitthun was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Mitthun was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Adam Willis Purchase of Dubuque, in Case No. FECR018219, had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony. Purchase was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years, and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Adam Willis Purchase of Dubuque, in Case No. FECR018693, had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Purchase was sentenced to serve 365 days in jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0