Michael Scott Olsen of Lake Mills was sentenced regarding a probation revocation. Olsen’s probation is revoked. Original judgement and sentence is now imposed and shall be served.

Michael Scott Olsen of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 14. Olsen was sentenced to two days in jail, ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Olsen must obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow through with all treatment recommendations, and complete a drinking driver’s course.

Cord Nathaniel Stenberg of Thompson plead guilty to “Operating While under the Influence – 2nd Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 7. Stenberg was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all but 14 days suspended.

Stenberg was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,875.00, applicable surcharges, court costs, and must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete a drinking driver’s course. Stenberg will be on probation for a period of two years, under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.