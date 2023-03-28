Sara Grace Oppedahl of Klemme, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 3, 2022. Oppedahl was sentenced to two days in the Winnebago County Jail, ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Oppedahl was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow all treatment recommendations, and complete a drinking driver’s course.

Thomas Braydon Durham of Arizona plead guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 22, 2022. Durham was granted a deferred judgment and was ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, court costs, complete all recommended substance abuse treatment, and obtain employment. He will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for one year.