Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:
Oliver Jay Morehouse, of Mason City, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Sept.17, 2020. For each count, Morehouse was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Morehouse was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
Anthony Lee Prellwitz, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated – Third Offense,” a class D felony. Charges stem from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. For Count 2, Prellwitz was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 3, Prellwitz was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed five years, 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The prison sentence was suspended and Prellwitz was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Prellwitz was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The jail and prison sentences for Count 2 and Count 3 were order to run concurrently.
Anthony Edward Salvo, of Kyle, Texas, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Marijuana),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 9. Salvo was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Salvo was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Service. Salvo was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Nicholas Robert Taylor, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Third Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on June 11. Taylor was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence was suspended and Taylor was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Taylor was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Taylor’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Nicole Vawn Thompson, of Mason City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State Patrol on June 11. Thompson was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Thompson was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. Thompson was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Thompson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.