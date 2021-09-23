Winnebago County Courts

Oliver Jay Morehouse , of Mason City, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Sept.17, 2020. For each count, Morehouse was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Morehouse was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Anthony Lee Prellwitz, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the charges of Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated – Third Offense,” a class D felony. Charges stem from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6. For Count 2, Prellwitz was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. For Count 3, Prellwitz was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed five years, 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The prison sentence was suspended and Prellwitz was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Prellwitz was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The jail and prison sentences for Count 2 and Count 3 were order to run concurrently.