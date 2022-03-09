Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Ronald Eugene Graham, of Rake, plead guilty to Count 1 “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Charges stem from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3. For Count 1, Graham was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Graham was sentenced to serve and indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay an $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Graham was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a term of probation, Graham was ordered to participate in and complete the IDAP program. Graham also pled guilty to “Violation of No Contact Order,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 5. Graham was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail. All sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.

Daniel Joseph Martinson, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28. Martinson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay an $855.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended and Martinson was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. Martinson was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Anthony Gregory Holmes, Jr., of Mason City, was found in contempt of court for his convictions of Count 1 “Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony. Holmes was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Adam Willis Purchase, of Dubuque, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony. Purchase was sentenced to serve 15 days in the Winnebago County Jail. The jail sentence imposed in this matter was ordered to run consecutive to the jail sentence imposed in another case.

Dominick Darren Sean Watt, of Forest City, was found in contempt of court for his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor. Watt was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

