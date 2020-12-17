Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Derek Richard Amundson, of Thompson, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on February 22, 2020.

For Count 1, Amundson was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Amundson was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Amundson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Amundson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Jeremy Fred Frederick, of Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Revoked,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 29, 2020. Frederick was sentenced to serve five days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.