Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:
Derek Richard Amundson, of Thompson, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on February 22, 2020.
For Count 1, Amundson was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Amundson was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Amundson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Amundson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Jeremy Fred Frederick, of Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Driving While Revoked,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on April 29, 2020. Frederick was sentenced to serve five days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
Kristal Lyn Oachs, of Rake, pleaded guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine)," a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 8, 2020. For Count 1, Oachs was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Oachs was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Oachs was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. The jail and prison sentence were ordered to run concurrently with each other but consecutively with a separate matter.
Kristal Lyn Oachs, of Rake, was found in contempt of court on her conviction for the charge of "Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine)," a class D felony. Oachs was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail.
Jennifer Cruz Palmer, of Dell Rapids, SD, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 31, 2020. Palmer was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Palmer was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Jennifer Cruz Palmer, of Dell Rapids, SD, was sentenced on the charge of “Child Endangerment Resulting in Bodily Injury,” a class D felony. Palmer was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Palmer was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Palmer was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Kyante Devon Reynolds, of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on December 20, 2019. Reynolds was granted a deferred judgement and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Reynolds was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
