Tyler Joseph John Hanson of Leland plead guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department, on Nov.14, 2022. Hanson was granted a deferred judgment and was ordered to pay a $250.00 civil penalty, court costs, complete all recommended substance abuse treatment, obtain employment, and will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for one year.

Christopher Eugene Bachman of Buffalo Center plead guilty to “Theft, in the Second Degree,” a Class D Felony, “Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” a Class D Felony, “Possession of Methamphetamine, Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in September 2022. Bachman was sentenced to five years in prison for count 1 and 2 and two years in prison for count 3. Sentences shall be served concurrently. Bachman was ordered to pay criminal fines of $1,025.00, $1,025.00, $855.00. The fines were suspended.

Madison Ann Plummer of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department, on Aug. 22, 2022. Hanson was granted a deferred judgment and was ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, court costs, complete all recommended substance abuse treatment, and will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for two years.

Loren Jacob Schellhase of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department, on Nov. 16, 2022. Schellhase was sentenced to seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Schellhase was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow all treatment recommendations, and complete a drinking driver’s course.

Elijah Stephon Cannon of Los Angeles, California, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department, on Oct. 27, 2022. Cannon was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail or complete a two-day weekend diversion program. Cannon was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Cannon was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow all treatment recommendations, and complete a drinking driver’s course.