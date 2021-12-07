Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Collin Richard Blackstad, of Rake, plead guilty to Count 1 “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 3. For Count 1, Blackstad was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Blackstad’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. For Count 3, Blackstad was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Blackstad was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Amanda Rae Carlson, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 9. Carlson was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.

Amanda Rae Carlson, of Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on April 20. Carlson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Carlson was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. Carlson was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Nathan Scott Hadler, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Oct. 2. Hadler was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Hadler was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Hadler was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Hadler’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Noel Galan Mendoza, of Brookings, South Dakota, plead guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Sept.6. Mendoza was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Mendoza was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Mendoza was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Eric Jon Scheff, of Mason City, plead guilty to “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 10. Scheff is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2022.

Elijah Joshua Miller, of Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 20, 2021. For Count 1, Miller was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Miller was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Miller’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. For Count 2, Miller was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences imposed in Count 1 and Count 2 were ordered to run concurrently.

Jason Olando Thorson, of Lake Mills, pled guilty to Count 1 “Domestic Abuse Assault-Third or Subsequent Offense,” a class D felony, and Count 4 “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Charges stem from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29.

For Count 1, Thorson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 4, Thorson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. The prison sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

