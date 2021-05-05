Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Zachariah Brian Diamond, of Forest City, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Nov. 28, 2020. Diamond was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Diamond was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Diamond’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Tara Jean Holland, of Woden, pled guilty to “Trespass,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30, 2019. Holland was ordered to pay a $260 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Malina Saige Vosburgh, of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec. 21, 2020. Vosburgh was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended.

Scott Alexander Simonds, of Cresco, had his probation revoked regarding his conviction for the charge of “Lottery Forgery or Fraud,” a class D felony. Simonds was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended.

