Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Madison Josephine Henderson, of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 24. Henderson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Henderson was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Henderson was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

David Wayne Herrera, Jr., of Goodell, plead guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 10. Herrera was sentenced to serve 65 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

David Wayne Herrera, Jr., of Goodell, plead guilty to “Tampering with a Witness,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on or about July 11 through August 21. Herrera was sentenced to serve 65 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay an $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.

Michael Molina, of Kiester, Minnesota, plead guilty to count one “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and count two “Carrying Weapons,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 4. For count one, Molina was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. For count two, Molina was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently. Molina was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Dominick Darren Sean Watt, of Forest City, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 10. Watt was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Watt was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services. Watt was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Bradley Michael Weller, of Alden, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 26. Weller was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Weller was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services. Weller was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

