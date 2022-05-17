Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Dale Ernest Beightol, Jr. of Mason City was sentenced on the charge “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Sept. 29, 2021. Beightol was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 15 years and ordered to pay applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence was suspended and Beightol was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services.

Christopher Peter Franz of Leroy, Minnesota, was sentenced on Count 1 “Eluding,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 3, 2021. For Count 1, Franz was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Franz was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Corrections. For Count 3, Franz was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Franz was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Franz’s driver’s was revoked by the DOT.

Travis Edward Madson of Lake Mills, in Case No. FECR018812, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Feb. 15. Madson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Madson was placed on probation for 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Madson was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. The prison sentence was ordered to run consecutive to the sentences imposed in AGCR018080 and FECR018069.

Travis Edward Madson of Forest City, in Case No. AGCR018080, had his probation modified on his conviction for “Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Madson was placed at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

Travis Edward Madson Forest City, in Case No. FECR018069, had his probation modified on his conviction for Count 1 and Count 2 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” class D felonies. Madson was placed at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

Javier Torres of Albert Lea, Minnesota, was found in contempt of court on his conviction for “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony. Torres was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail.

Audrey Lynn O’Dell of Forest City had her probation revoked on her conviction for “Gathering Where Controlled Substances Unlawfully Used,” a class D felony. O’Dell was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs.

