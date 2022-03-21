Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Anthony Fickel Schoneman of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec.26, 2021. Fickel Schoneman was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. Fickel Schoneman was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Robert Awbohakieem Yarbrough of Britt had his probation revoked on the charge of “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony. Yarbrough was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years.

Twon Tayvon Collymore of Columbia, South Carolina, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Nov. 13, 2021. Collymore was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Collymore was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections.

Tyler Kurtis Helgeson of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Nov. 25, 2021. Helgeson was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. Helgeson was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Helgeson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Caleb Robert Angel of Lake Mills had his probation revoked on his conviction for Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor. Angel’s probation was modified for placement at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

