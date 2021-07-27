Winnebago County Courts

Anthony Gregory Holmes, Jr., of Mason City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 17, 2020. For each count, Holmes was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fines and prison sentences were suspended. Holmes was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison sentences were ordered to run concurrent to each other. Holmes was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow treatment recommendations.

Hillary Anne Janka, of Nora Springs, pleaded guilty to “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Jan. 26. Janka was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.