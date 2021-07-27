Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:
Michael Taylor Bradley, of Forest City, pleaded guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on March 14. Bradley was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and costs. Bradley was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations. Bradley’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.
Jonathan James Corell was sentenced on the charge of “Interference with Official Acts,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 29, 2020. Corell was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Corell was placed on probation for a period of five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Corell was ordered to obtain mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Jaimyan Tate Daviega, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on May 5. Daviega was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay an $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. Daviega was ordered to follow all substance abuse treatment recommendations.
Anthony Gregory Holmes, Jr., of Mason City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 17, 2020. For each count, Holmes was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fines and prison sentences were suspended. Holmes was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. The prison sentences were ordered to run concurrent to each other. Holmes was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow treatment recommendations.
Hillary Anne Janka, of Nora Springs, pleaded guilty to “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Jan. 26. Janka was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
Matthew James Humphrey, of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of "Sexual Exploitation of a Minor," an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Aug. 30, 2020. Humphrey was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended. Humphrey was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. Upon completion of the sentence, Humphrey will be committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections for 10 years. Humphrey was ordered to register on the sex offender registry. Humphrey was ordered to complete sex offender treatment and to have no unsupervised contact with minors.
Kenneth Ray Schulz, of Montgomery, Minnesota, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 22, 2020. Schulz was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Schulz was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. Schulz was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow treatment recommendations.
Audrey Lynn O’Dell, of Forest City, had her deferred judgment revoked on her conviction for “Gathering Where Controlled Substances Unlawfully Used,” a class D felony. O’Dell was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and O’Dell was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a term of probation, O’Dell was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. O’Dell was ordered to follow all substance abuse evaluation treatment recommendations.
Jaimie Vega Nunez, of Forest City, had his probation revoked on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony. Vega was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.