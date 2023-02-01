Winnebago County Courts

Lee Vandyke Carter of Thompson plead guilty to “Assault – Causing Serious Injury,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an incident in the Winnebago County Jail on Nov. 5, 2022. Carter was sentenced to five years in prison, and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, plus applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. The sentence imposed was ordered to run concurrently with Case FECR018847.

Michael Christopher Rolling of Waseca, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Aug.26, 2022. Rolling was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail, or the weekend diversion program, and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. He must complete substance abuse treatment, the Drinking Drivers Course, and the DOT will revoke his license for 180 days.

Linda Lou O’Dell of Forest City plead guilty to “Theft in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an incident at the Forest City Hy-Vee on Aug. 30, 2023. O’Dell was ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Dennen Cade Stalnaker of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Child Endangerment Resulting in Bodily Injury,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Sept. 19, 2022. Stalnaker was sentenced to serve a prison sentence not to exceed five years. Sentence shall be served concurrently with Case FECR018572. Stalnaker was ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended.

Dennen Cade Stalnaker of Lake Mills had violated the terms of probation. Stalnaker had his probation revoked. Original sentence is now imposed, and shall be served concurrently with Case FECR018983.

Michelle Marie Wangen of Walters, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Third Offense,” a Class D Felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department June 4, 2022. Wangen was sentenced to serve a prison sentence not to exceed five years. The prison sentence was suspended and defendant was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail. Wangen was ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Wangen will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for five years. Wangen must complete substance abuse treatment, follow through with all treatment recommendations and the DOT will revoke her license.

Paul Nels Hylland of Scarville plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Third Offense,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 17, 2022. Hyland was sentenced to serve a prison sentence not to exceed five years. The prison sentence was suspended and the defendant was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail. Hylland was ordered to pay a $3,125.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Hylland will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for five years. He must complete substance abuse treatment, follow through with all treatment recommendations and the DOT will revoke his license.

Brandon Lee Crews of Emmons pled guilty to “Theft in the Second Degree,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 29, 2021. Crews was sentenced to serve a prison sentence not to exceed five years, ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The prison sentence and fine are suspended. Crews will be on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for five years.