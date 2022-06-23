Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Thomas Salvador Arroyo, Mason City, plead guilty to “Driving While Barred,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Feb. 6. Arroyo was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended.

Cody Michael Bublitz, Mason City, was sentenced on the charge of Count 1 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor. It stemmed from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Dec.3, 2021. For Count 1, Bublitz was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. Bublitz’s driver license was revoked by the DOT. For Count 2, Bublitz was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Bublitz was ordered follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. The jail sentences imposed were ordered to run concurrently.

Samuel Joseph Dowlearn, Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Animal Abuse,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Jan. 25. Dowlearn was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution.

Ashley Rose Lacy, Lake Mills, plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 3. Lacy was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 30 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Lacy was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. Lacy was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Lacy’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Hery Giovanny Rodriguez Ayala, Forest City, plead guilty to Count 1 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Intoxicated,” a serious misdemeanor. Charges stemmed from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec. 12, 2021. For Count 1, Rodriguez Ayala was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Rodriguez Ayala’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. For Count 2, Rodriguez Ayala was sentenced to serve five days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Tyson James Sample, Forest City, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 18. Sample was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $130.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Sample was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections. Sample was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Wayne Stokes, Jr., Owatonna, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 13. Stokes was sentenced to serve two days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay an $80.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Stokes was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

