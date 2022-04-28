Winnebago County Courts

From the Office of the Winnebago County Attorney:

Kentrex Kartrez Brown of Lake Mills plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Feb. 12. Brown was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Brown was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse evaluation treatment recommendations.

Travis Jon Fox of Forest City, in Case No. FECR018667, plead guilty to Count 1 “Reckless Use of Fire or Explosives,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2, “Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Sept. 9, 2021. For Count 1, Fox was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The jail sentence was suspended and Fox was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Fox was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs.

Travis Jon Fox of Forest City, in Case No. FECR018761, plead guilty to “Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec.24, 2021. Fox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed two years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Fox was placed on probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services. Fox was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. The sentences imposed in FECR018667 and FECR018761 were ordered to run consecutively.

Iveth Aylyn Guzman of Forest City plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on Dec. 8, 2021. Guzman was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Guzman was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Guzman was placed on probation for one year to the Department of Corrections.

Rachel Mae Harken of Mount Vernon plead guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 17, 2020. Harken was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Harken was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Sarah Marie Price of Mason City was sentenced on the charges of Count 2, 3, 4, and 5 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, and Count 8 “Possession of Burglar’s Tools,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Charges stem from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office between August and October 2021. For Counts 2, 3, 4 and 5, Price was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed five years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The fines and prison sentences were suspended and Price was placed on probation for five years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a term of probation, Price was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility. For Count 8, Price was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay an $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The sentence imposed for Counts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8 were ordered to be served consecutively to one another.

Gerald Allen Rohlfs of Forest City plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on Dec. 31, 2021. Rohlfs was sentenced to serve seven days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Rohlfs was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Rohlf’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Demetrius Shawntell Seay, Jr. of Minneapolis, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on Nov.13, 2021. Seay was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Seay was placed on probation for a period of one year to the Department of Corrections. Seay was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Andrew Jordan Knudtson of Forest City had his probation modified on his conviction for “Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony. Knudtson was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0