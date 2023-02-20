Jennifer Lynn Lindquist of Mason City plead guilty to “Ongoing Criminal Conduct,” a Class B Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department in January of 2022. Lindquist was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed twenty-five years in prison.

Zakkary Richard Devries of Des Moines plead guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by Lake Mills Police Department on Nov. 23, 2022. Devries was sentenced to two days in the Winnebago County Jail, or the weekend diversion program, and was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Devries was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and an approved drinking driver’s course.

Zachary Michael Garcia of Emmons, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (Marijuana),’ a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on June 21, 2022. Garcia was sentenced to seven days in jail, a criminal fine of $430.00, applicable surcharges, court costs, and must obtain a substance abuse evaluation.

Jacob John Friedrichs of Saint Peter, Minnesota, plead guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department. Friedrichs was sentenced to two years in prison, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Minnesota. Friedrichs was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended.