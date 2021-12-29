Winnebago County Courthouse, Britt downtown bring residents holiday cheer

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center organized this year's tree lighting ceremony on the Winnebago County Courthouse grounds.

Members of the Waldorf University Music Department and BrickStreet Theatre as well as Pastor Les Green of the Forest City and Crystal Lake United Methodist Churches participated. Layla Collins of Forest City turned on the tree lights with the assistance of Santa Claus.

The Waldorf Choir sang Christmas carols on the courthouse stairs on a night of subzero wind-chill temperatures. Forest City municipal workers strung the tree lights for the holiday season.

The Lake Mills Ministerial Association has again displayed its nativity scene on the courthouse lawn for the 11th straight year. It was set up prior to the Dec. 6 tree lighting and Dec. 18 Forest City Christmas celebration and will remain at the courthouse through Jan. 10.

In Britt, the traditional nativity scene was set up adjacent to Mary Jo's Hobo House. It features Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in a manger as well as animals, angels, and wise men. It has been lighted for nighttime viewing.

In addition to Britt's Frozen Frolic event and the Britt Library's annual Parade of Trees, a large inflatable snowman greeted visitors to the Britt Municipal building this holiday season, including children and parent who attended this year's Santa's Workshop holiday shopping event. Santa, his sleigh, and miniature reindeer were also spotted by many on top of Mayne's Salon in Britt.

