Winnebago County Court proceedings for weeks of May 25, June 1, June 8, June 22

Jeremy Fred Frederick, 11/20/1981, Forest City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Contraband,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 29, 2019. For Count 1, Frederick was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Frederick was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Frederick was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Frederick was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.