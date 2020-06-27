Winnebago County Court proceedings for weeks of May 25, June 1, June 8, June 22

Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the weeks of May 25, June 1, June 8, June 22
James Allen Anderson, 2/11/1975, Joice, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) Third Offense,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 1, 2019. Anderson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Anderson was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Anderson was ordered to obtain a mental health and substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.
Nancy Ann Peterson, 1/29/1959, Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)” a class C felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on March 16, 2019. Peterson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,000.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Peterson was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Peterson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with any treatment recommendations.
Jeremy Fred Frederick, 11/20/1981, Forest City, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Contraband,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on September 29, 2019. For Count 1, Frederick was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Frederick was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 2, Frederick was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Frederick was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.
Mark Allen Kuiper, 10/11/1979, pleaded guilty of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 19, 2020. Kuiper was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Kuiper was ordered follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations.
Brandon Lee Anderson, 2/5/1977, pleaded guilty “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 6, 2020. Anderson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Anderson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Kristal Lyn Oachs, 7/29/1976, Rake, was sentenced on the charge of "Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine)," a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on October 31, 2019. Oachs was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Oachs was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Oachs was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Austin Anthony Stokka, 1/18/1995, Kanawha, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Forgery,” a class D felony, and Count 2 “Forgery,” a class D felony. For each count Stokka was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fines and prison sentences were suspended and Stokka was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. As a term of probation, Stokka shall reside at a residential treatment facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Stokka was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.
Andrew Scott Adams, 3/30/1988, Lake Mills, was found in contempt of court for a probation violation. Adams was sentenced to serve 120 days in the Winnebago County Jail.
